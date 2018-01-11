PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 11

Jan 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- British financial firms will be allowed privileged access to European Union markets in return for payments to Brussels under plans being considered by countries including Germany. bit.ly/2qUklgK

- The Welsh government has offered to make a "substantial" equity or loan investment in the Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon if it secures approval from Whitehall. The 1.3 billion pounds ($1.76 billion) project has been on hold after efforts to convince the British government to support its construction failed. bit.ly/2qSeIji

The Guardian

- The UK government has made contingency plans for the collapse of Carillion Plc, the country's second largest construction company and a key provider of public services. bit.ly/2qQQrKr

- The former BHS owner Dominic Chappell has told a court that workers were seen shredding bin bags of documents prior to his purchase of Sir Philip Green's doomed high street chain in 2015. bit.ly/2qVlh4S

The Telegraph

- The City watchdog Financial Conduct Authority has warned UK spreadbetting firms that they are putting amateur investors "at serious risk of harm" after finding examples of flouting rules, poor due diligence and conflicts of interest. bit.ly/2qUhyEo

- Moss Bros Group Plc has issued a profit warning over the festive period following disappointing sales. The company reported a 1.1 percent rise in total sales for the 23 weeks to Jan. 6 with retail sales, which now account for 90 percent of the business, growing by 1.6 percent over the period. bit.ly/2qQSDSb

Sky News

- British Prime Minister Theresa May has summoned a group of City chiefs for talks about the prospects for a post-Brexit trade deal that would safeguard the interests of Britain's financial services industry. bit.ly/2qQznnM

- Apple Inc has handed over an extra 137 million pounds ($185.09 million) to UK's HM Revenue & Customs following a probe into its tax payments going back years. bit.ly/2qOeEkB

The Independent

- Richard Branson's Virgin Care saw a 50 percent rise in revenues to 200 million pounds ($270.20 million) in its latest financial year, helped by a series of new NHS outsourcing contracts. ind.pn/2qRgtNJ ($1 = 0.7402 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)