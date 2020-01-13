PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan. 13

Jan 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- French utility company Electricite De France SA has hired Rothschild as financial adviser for securing a funding deal for its proposed nuclear power station in Suffolk. bit.ly/3a2Vg5P

- Boeing Co is facing a bill of more than $8 billion in compensation for airlines whose 737 Max aircraft are grounded or undelivered, with the bill rising by $1 billion every month, according to a paper prepared for the aviation industry by veteran aviation economist Chris Tarry. bit.ly/2TgioI7

The Guardian

- The Gambling Commission of UK is expected to announce a long-awaited ban on credit card wagers, with the rules due to be unveiled as soon as Tuesday. bit.ly/2TowCqm

- French junior minister for digital affairs Cédric O said France will go ahead with its drive to make companies including Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc pay more and fairer tax, despite U.S. warnings that it could open up a new front in the international trade war. bit.ly/30dUaje

- Lloyds Banking Group has warned its 60,000 staff including the chief executive officer, António Horta-Osório, to expect their first bonus cut in four years after a number of problems at the bank, including a last-ditch surge in payment protection insurance (PPI) claims. bit.ly/2t2tLcf

The Telegraph

- Katie Bickerstaffe will quit her role chairing SSE Energy Services when the company's sale to Ovo Energy Ltd completes, which is likely to happen this month. bit.ly/2QKtseW

- Gatwick Airport's second largest shareholder Global Infrastructure Partners has transferred its 21% stake in Gatwick into a so-called continuation vehicle. bit.ly/30eIg8M

- Britain's Financial Conduct Authority has launched an industry-wide probe into the firms charged with supervising investment funds in the wake of the scandal over the collapse of stock picker Neil Woodford's investment empire. bit.ly/2QL0sUy

Sky News

- European airline Flybe Group Ltd is trying to secure additional financing amid mounting losses. bit.ly/30dA4FX

- Debenhams Plc in advanced talks with Aviva Plc about buyout a of its executive pension scheme. bit.ly/3a1QeGJ