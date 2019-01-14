PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 14

Jan 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The debt-laden explorer Premier Oil Plc is preparing to tap shareholders for cash to help it buy about $1.5 billion of fields in the North Sea. bit.ly/2RJMlQB

The Financial Reporting Council approved the quality of an audit of Patisserie Valerie's accounts six months before the café chain revealed a 40 million pound ($51.44 million) fraud that brought the company to the brink of collapse. bit.ly/2RLjiMl

The Guardian

The future of the troubled HMV retail chain will be decided this week, with companies hoping to buy the long-established music retailer, which employs 2,200 people. HMV's administrator, KPMG, has asked bidders to submit their offers for the chain by Tuesday. bit.ly/2HaR4qs

HS2 could be forced to run fewer trains and at slower speeds in order to keep the high-speed rail project within budget, the company's chief executive has said. bit.ly/2H8FGvm

A number of restaurants listed on Just Eat Plc, the biggest online food delivery app in the UK, have been found to sell food that could cause allergic reactions, an investigation has found. bit.ly/2RKzXQp

The Telegraph

Debenhams Plc has earmarked as many as 90 of its high street stores for closure, more than half the current total, as part of a radical turnaround plan. bit.ly/2HaQF7q

A Manchester-based start-up, AccessPay, led by one of the co-founders of TeleCity, has raised millions of pounds from U.S. venture capital firms to drive expansion at the payments company. bit.ly/2HbOJvv

Sky News

Leading shareholders in Kier Group Plc, one of Britain's largest construction firms,‎ are pushing for a shake-up of its executive team weeks after it raised 250 million pounds ($321.53 million) in a surprise rights issue. bit.ly/2H87ujn ($1 = 0.7775 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)