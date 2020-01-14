PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 14

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Nigerian oil company Lekoil ltd appears to have been defrauded after paying $600,000 for a fake $184 million loan agreement with people pretending to represent Qatar's sovereign wealth fund. bit.ly/2uLWVga

- EY has begun the search for a new managing partner in Britain after its chairman said that he would relinquish responsibility for the firm's day-to-day management. bit.ly/2RbF8GE

The Guardian

- British government has been urged to do "whatever it takes" to ensure the survival of the regional British carrier Flybe, as trade unions and MPs demanded the rescue of the airline bit.ly/2skJnHu

- Senior U.S. officials told British ministers that using Huawei technology in UK 5G networks would put transatlantic intelligence sharing at risk, warning that allowing the Chinese firm access would be "nothing short of madness". bit.ly/2u0Z8nl

The Telegraph

- British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc is braced for a $100 million hit after it was forced to axe a fish oil tablet which was found to be ineffective at treating a condition linked to heart disease. bit.ly/2Tm5Ajq

- Carlos Ghosn is fighting for a pension payout from Renault worth 765,000 euros ($851,980.50) a year, after he was stripped of the cash amid a corruption scandal. bit.ly/2RgV8Hh

Sky News

- British currency trader Travelex said on Monday it was making "good progress" in restoring operations to process orders electronically. bit.ly/2skMjUw ($1 = 0.899 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)