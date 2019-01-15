PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 15

Jan 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Four former senior Barclays Plc bankers have appeared in court to deny fraud during the 2008 financial crisis. (bit.ly/2CmnoAW)

- Television chef Jamie Oliver has defended his decision to sign a reported 5-million-pound ($6.44 million) deal with Royal Dutch Shell Plc despite years of campaigning for action on climate change. (bit.ly/2CpZMM2)

The Guardian

- Environmental activists have accused Barclays Plc of being on the "wrong side of history" after publishing an "underwhelming" climate policy document that fails to rule out funding for tar sands projects. (bit.ly/2CoZXXG)

- Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd has accidentally given passengers first-class airline tickets at economy prices – for the second time in a fortnight. (bit.ly/2CoIAq7)

The Telegraph

- Dowgate Capital has appointed Lorna Tilbian, the former head of media at the investment bank Numis, as chairman. (bit.ly/2CpT9ZN)

- The Federation of Small Businesses has urged the government to step up a crackdown on late payments a year on from the collapse of Carillion Plc, which went under last January owing 2 billion pounds to 30,000 suppliers. (bit.ly/2Cmomgy)

Sky News

- Fashion retailer New Look plans to cut its debt by 1 billion pounds and raise more money to turn around the business. The company, which is closing its remaining 120 stores in China as well as 60 stores in the UK to return to profitability, said it had agreed with key shareholders to slash its debt from 1.35 billion pounds to 350 million pounds. (bit.ly/2CjVJki)

- Durham-based lender Atom Bank is in talks to appoint Citi to advise its board, through a crucial period that could lead to its takeover by one of Spain's Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.. (bit.ly/2CjVJki)

The Independent

- Lloyds Banking Group Plc's new overdraft fees are against the spirit of recommendations from the City watchdog, Labour MP Rachel Reeves has said. (ind.pn/2CjWidU)

- Hundreds of Britons have spent 300 pounds on "Brexit boxes" to prepare for disruption to food supplies when the UK leaves the EU. The government has said that there is no need to stockpile but some concerned consumers have stocked up regardless, boosting business for suppliers of emergency food. (ind.pn/2CkqMMT) ($1 = 0.7763 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)