PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Jan 15

Jan 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- British regional airline Flybe was given a reprieve last night after ministers agreed a multimillion-pound rescue deal to prevent its collapse. bit.ly/387tzHi

- Fund management group BlackRock Inc warned company bosses to get to grips with climate change and sustainability or it may move to vote them off the board at their next shareholder meeting. bit.ly/2TpVcrc

The Guardian

- British think-tank Taxwatch accused Netflix Inc of funnelling as much as 330 million pounds ($429.69 million) in profits made from operations outside the U.S. into tax havens, while receiving rebates for making shows in UK. bit.ly/2uQk40X

- The European Union will tell the UK that it must maintain higher labour and environmental standards than some of its own member states and that it will put the socioeconomic interests of its fishing communities at the centre of its post-Brexit negotiating strategy. bit.ly/2NqXjH8

The Telegraph

- British homebuilder Persimmon Plc's former chairman Jeff Fairburn joined as chief executive of a Yorkshire housebuilding company. bit.ly/35OGJaI

- French carmaker Peugeot SA will shift the production of Vauxhall Astra variant to Germany from the UK. bit.ly/2FS47K0

Sky News

- British food manufacturing company 2 Sisters Food Group, will name Richard Pennycook as its next chairman on Wednesday. bit.ly/2suTh9K

The Independent

- British retailer BHS's former owner Dominic Chappell has been ordered by the British Pension Regulator to pay £9.5m into its pension schemes. bit.ly/2TmabSK