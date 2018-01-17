PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 17

Jan 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- BP Plc's bill for the Deepwater Horizon disaster is to top $65 billion after higher-than-expected compensation settlements forced the oil company to book a fresh $1.7 billion charge. bit.ly/2mLmSWd

- The accounting watchdog of Britain warned that it may launch an investigation into KPMG over its audit of Carillion Plc, the construction and services group that has collapsed into liquidation, putting thousands of jobs at risk. bit.ly/2B3UEuh

The Guardian

- Uber Technologies Inc introduced a cap on how many hours its drivers in the United Kingdom can work after criticism that long shifts would put passengers at risk. bit.ly/2r9IhwS

- A group of UK nationals living in the Netherlands are going to court to challenge the right of the British government and the European commission to negotiate away their rights as EU citizens in the Brexit talks. bit.ly/2rf5td7

The Telegraph

- Boris Johnson warned Theresa May that the government must make a public commitment to giving the NHS an extra 100 million pounds ($138.24 million) a week after Brexit if the Tories are to beat Jeremy Corbyn at the next election. bit.ly/2mIK0on

- The trade show organisers Informa Plc and UBM Plc are again in talks about a combination, investors were told, nearly a decade after a merger attempt collapsed. bit.ly/2rbXxJH

Sky News

- Britain's cinema chain Odeon‎ is preparing to hire bankers to oversee a blockbuster summer flotation on the London Stock Exchange. bit.ly/2mLOSJf

- Lenders to construction company Carillion Plc, which collapsed into liquidation on Monday, are facing losses of up to 2 billion pounds, making it one of the costliest corporate insolvencies for years. bit.ly/2mLcjm4

The Independent

- Consumers are calling on Tesco Plc to backtrack on changes it has introduced to its Clubcard scheme, labelling them as unfair and saying that they will disadvantage thousands of loyal customers. ind.pn/2mLndIA ($1 = 0.7234 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)