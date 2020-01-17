PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 17

Jan 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Bank of England's quarterly credit conditions survey showed that demand for mortgages and credit card lending fell in the final quarter of the year as political uncertainty kept a lid on consumer sentiment. bit.ly/2FXrhyI

- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's call to the public to "bung a bob for a Big Ben bong" on the night Britain leaves the European Union has raised more than 100,000 pounds ($130,760.00)in less than 24 hours. bit.ly/2tgMPnf

The Guardian

- Philip Green's Arcadia fashion group has confirmed the closure of at least 12 sites in the last few weeks, including one of its high-profile stores at Westfield Stratford in east London. bit.ly/2FZ1dTO

- UK government treasury will need to find almost 2 billion pounds a year to fill the hole left when European Union funding for some of Britain's poorest communities ends after Brexit, ministers have been told. bit.ly/3746oxI

The Telegraph

- Chief executive of telecom operator BT Plc has warned Boris Johnson that his election pledge of a broadband upgrade for the whole country will be impossible to deliver unless competition rules are clarified. bit.ly/2svsg5R

- British hedge fund Odey Asset Management's profits rose 81% to 16 million pounds for the year to April 2019 according to accounts seen by The Telegraph. bit.ly/2u2yE53

Sky News

- Ryanair Holdings Plc boss Michael O'Leary has threatened legal action against the government over its bailout of Flybe. bit.ly/2FXuWMY

- Goldman Sachs Group Inc backed CityFibre Holdings could sign a deal to buy TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc's FibreNation unit as early as Friday. bit.ly/2FZbnDG