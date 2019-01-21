PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 21

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

British Prime Minister Theresa May halted the cross-party approach to Brexit last night as she told her cabinet that she would focus on securing changes from Brussels designed to win over rebel Conservatives and the DUP. bit.ly/2Hqe84z

A record 5.8 million households in the UK changed their energy supplier last year before the introduction of a government price cap on bills that is forecast to deter switching. bit.ly/2U4BePI

The Guardian

A further 175,000 jobs will be shed from struggling UK high streets this year and the value of retail property will slump as the boom in online shopping and rise of giants such as Amazon.com Inc continue to take their toll, according to findings published in an annual report from the real estate adviser Altus Group. bit.ly/2R1T57R

Patisserie Valerie could collapse on Monday if last-ditch talks with its banks fail. Luke Johnson, the chain's leading shareholder, has been seeking to extend a standstill agreement on its bank facilities – protecting it from action to recover debts – which officially expired at midnight on Friday. bit.ly/2CCCTVM

The Telegraph

Electronics giant Sony Corp is planning to merge its UK-headquartered European business into its Dutch arm as Japanese companies manoeuvre to soften the impact of a no-deal Brexit. bit.ly/2Cwfoxw

British Prime Minister Theresa May is considering amending the Good Friday Agreement as part of a fresh attempt to unblock the Brexit logjam, The Daily Telegraph understands. bit.ly/2W965fE

Sky News

Sports Direct International Plc tycoon Mike Ashley is in talks to snap up another chunk of Britain's struggling high streets with a bid to rescue music retailer HMV from administration. bit.ly/2W57aVX

British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to set out plans to axe the Irish backstop from her Brexit deal with the EU, as she shifts focus on winning over the DUP and rebels in her own party. bit.ly/2R4kWo6

The Independent

Tens of thousands of EU nationals living in Britain could become undocumented migrants after Brexit in a crisis that will be bigger than the Windrush scandal, charities have warned. ind.pn/2DpQ51F