PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 21

The Times

Sirius Minerals Plc has recommended a 405 million pound ($526.54 million) takeover by Anglo American PLc as the "only feasible option" to save its North Yorkshire fertiliser mine. bit.ly/2RcpbBh

The UK banking industry could be on collision course with the government over plans to level up economic performance after significant regional disparities in small business lending came to light. bit.ly/3apxWQd

The Guardian

Officials of UK's Department for Transport did not tell the then transport secretary about a plan that could have prevented a costly legal dispute between rail operators and the government, the high court has heard. bit.ly/2ttazEK

The drinks company Fevertree Drinks Plc has warned on profits and cut its sales forecast for the second time in two months, blaming a slowdown in consumer spending. bit.ly/2sJKhO7

The Telegraph

The UK economy will outpace the struggling eurozone in the first two years after Brexit, the International Monetary Fund has predicted for the first time. bit.ly/2sNFATu

Green power firm Bulb Energy's losses ballooned to 129 million pounds last year as the company continued its rapid expansion. The household gas and electricity supplier said sales surged from 183 million pounds to 823 million pounds during the year ending March 2019, but losses grew in similar proportions. bit.ly/2NHnsBF

Sky News

The European Union has revealed it might not be ready to start negotiating a free trade deal with Britain until March. Eric Mamer, chief spokesman for the European Commission, made the comments at a media briefing in Brussels. bit.ly/2TDyAnb

The chief executive of Uber Technologies Inc has held private talks with London's transport supremo amid the legal battle overshadowing the ride-hailing app's biggest British operation. bit.ly/30McksQ

The Independent

Department store chain Beales has gone into administration putting the future of its 23 branches and 1,052 full-time staff in doubt. The 139-year-old company has appointed KPMG to handle the process, which comes after disappointing Christmas trading and rising costs including business rates. bit.ly/2GaL8u6