PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 22

The Times

Superdry Plc has hired former Nike Inc executive Phil Dickinson as creative director amid a continued public battle with its co-founder, Julian Dunkerton. bit.ly/2DrZK89

The British government has been warned by cabinet minister Amber Rudd that there could be dozens of resignations next week if Conservative lawmakers are banned from voting for a plan to stop a no-deal Brexit. bit.ly/2MrGpa0

The Guardian

North-East England would suffer the biggest decline in economic output of any UK region by the middle of the 2030s if the country leaves the EU without a deal, according to an analysis of government figures by Britain's leading business lobby group. bit.ly/2RFI95i

A no-deal Brexit and a sharper slowdown in China are the biggest risks to growth in the global economy in 2019, the International Monetary Fund has warned in its latest economic outlook. bit.ly/2RYsUnm

The Telegraph

Lenders to Patisserie Valerie fear multimillion-pound loans will be almost completely wiped out by the potential collapse of Luke Johnson's troubled bakery chain. bit.ly/2T8QgUw

France's data watchdog has fined Alphabet Inc's Google 50 million euros ($56.86 million), using the EU's strict General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) for the first time. bit.ly/2FPYmOb

Sky News

Activist investor Elliott Advisors is exploring plans to acquire a big stake in Dixons Carphone Plc following a slump in the mobile phone and electrical goods retailer's share price. bit.ly/2MljY6c

Cross-Channel freight trade could drop by between 75 percent and 87 percent for six months in the event of a "no-deal" Brexit, according to a Border Force document obtained by Sky News. bit.ly/2W1kcnk

The Independent

British government will scrap the 65-pound ($83.77) fee that EU citizens must pay if they want to remain in the UK after Brexit, Prime Minister Theresa May announced on Monday. ind.pn/2RFnTAx