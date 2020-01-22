PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 22

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

UK PM Boris Johnson will scrap a 30,000 pounds minimum salary threshold for immigrants arriving after Brexit under his plans for an Australian-style points system. bit.ly/2GbmPMD

Britain's Talktalk Telecom Group Plc has agreed the delayed sale of its fledgling fibre broadband infrastructure business for 200 million pounds ($260.96 million) to Goldman-Sachs backed CityFibre. bit.ly/2tEXCHU

The Guardian

The Bank of England will examine how Britain could adopt a bitcoin-style digital currency as part of a global group of central banks that have joined together to examine the possible pitfalls of relying on electronic money. bit.ly/2tvFkcb

Environmental campaigners have welcomed a pledge by Lloyds Banking Group to halve the amount of carbon emissions it finances through personal and business loans by 2030. bit.ly/2NOLDOJ

The Telegraph

Boeing Co has been forced to halt trading in its shares as the commercial aerospace titan warned of yet another delay to its grounded 737 Max fleet. bit.ly/2RgcLIQ

The European Union is preparing to offer the UK a trade deal on tougher terms than its deals with Canada, Japan and a host of other leading trade partners, the Telegraph has learned. bit.ly/2tthmhH

Sky News

Britain's Sainsbury Plc plans to cut hundreds of management jobs citing the integration with Argos which it bought in 2016, as the main reason for the job cuts. bit.ly/2unKFC8

The luxury leather goods retailer Aspinal of London has hired advisers to assess a range of funding options amid parallel talks about a sale of the company. bit.ly/2TNcpLc

The Independent

Credit card customers of Lloyds Banking Group Plc, Halifax and Bank of Scotland could see their cards cancelled from the end of next month if they have been in "persistent debt" and have not reduced their balance. bit.ly/38qMxsE