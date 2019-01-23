PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 23

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Easyjet Plc counts 15 million pounds ($19.43 million) cost of drone disruption at Gatwick. The airline said it was seeking compensation from Gatwick after a drone sighting brought flights to a standstill during the pre-Christmas travel rush. (ind.pn/2RMxLsB)

- Andrew Formica, 47, the former chief executive of Janus Henderson who quit the asset manager unexpectedly last year, is to become the next boss of Jupiter Fund Management Plc. (bit.ly/2RKyhXW)

The Guardian

- Amazon.com Inc has slipped down the UK Customer Satisfaction Indexes, which is a list of companies ranked by customer satisfaction, after consumers were asked to consider ethics when rating brands. (bit.ly/2RKlR22)

- Patisserie Valerie has collapsed into administration, putting more than 3,000 jobs at risk, after failing to secure a financial lifeline from its banks. (bit.ly/2RGSA8x)

The Telegraph

- James Dyson is to relocate his firm Dyson Ltd's headquarters from the UK to Singapore after years of frustration with the EU. He insisted the move was a commercial decision unconnected to Brexit. (bit.ly/2RKXIbK)

- Shares in the U.S. industrial giant Arconic, whose cladding was implicated in the deadly fire at London's Grenfell Tower, crashed after the company's attempts to sell itself to private equity came to nothing. (bit.ly/2RKlSmC)

Sky News

- Shipping operator P&O has announced it will be re-flagging its entire UK-registered fleet to Cyprus ahead of Brexit, in order to keep its tax arrangements within the European Union. (bit.ly/2RHB4AZ)

- Britain should copy Singapore's model of light-touch regulation and low taxes after Brexit, according to one of Britain's best-known businessmen. Martin Sorrell, who founded the WPP Plc advertising empire, opposed Brexit and is backing a second referendum. (bit.ly/2RHB3gp)

The Independent

- Starbucks Corp is considering expanding its delivery service to the UK, with a trial period to begin later this month. (ind.pn/2RMxMwF)

- The EU has fined Mastercard Inc 570 million euros ($647.63 million) for blocking merchants from seeking better conditions operating in other parts of the bloc's single market. (ind.pn/2RMxLsB)