PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 23

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Bankers are scrambling to attract an $18 billion telecoms flotation to London amid hopes that the deal could generate a bonanza in advisory fees. bit.ly/2n3E3BM

- The engineering group GKN Plc sought to bolster its defences against a hostile assault by Melrose Industries yesterday by highlighting the growing value of its automotive business on the back of record orders for its electric car technology. bit.ly/2DCJlhM

The Guardian

- Business leaders are privately pushing for a new campaign to reverse Brexit as concerns mount about the viability of government plans to prevent a collapse in exports to Europe. bit.ly/2rwxfSr

- The head of the UK's National Cyber Security Centre has warned that a major cyber-attack on the UK is a matter of "when, not if", raising the prospect of devastating disruption to British elections and critical infrastructure. bit.ly/2DYC4qg

The Telegraph

- A major new trade body representing the UK's 130 billion pounds ($181.77 billion) hospitality sector is being proposed in a bid to get the sector's voice better heard by Government. bit.ly/2n0Fm50

- In the London headquarters of high street bank Lloyds a barrier is being built to physically separate two groups of workers. bit.ly/2n24SqH

Sky News

- Tesco Plc has announced plans to "simplify" its operational structures - placing 1,700 roles at risk as it looks to make further savings in the business. bit.ly/2DYyqNh

- Jaguar Land Rover has announced its intention to trim Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport production, citing challenges facing the auto industry, including Brexit. bit.ly/2DvXIFz

The Independent

- The UK has already "agreed in principle" to a Norway-style Brexit transition period in which it accepts all EU rules with no power to shape them, a senior figure in Brussels has told The Independent. ind.pn/2BkgxWc

- Labour has unveiled tougher rules to strip outsourced contracts from "rogue suppliers" following the Carillion Plc scandal, if Jeremy Corbyn wins power. ind.pn/2G8JXKH