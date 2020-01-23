PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 23

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The Big Four accounting firms are in talks with the UK audit regulator about a self-imposed break-up in an attempt to get ahead of any enforcement action taken by the government. bit.ly/2TSfdXt

British charity Oxfam will lay off scores of staff as it tries to fill a 16 million pounds shortfall in its budget, The Times has learnt. bit.ly/38w6sGD

The Guardian

British carmaker Jaguar Land Rovers has revealed that as many as 500 jobs are at risk as it ends the night shift at its Halewood factory. bit.ly/2uoadz9

Housebuilder Berkeley Group Holdings Plc has pledged to pay out 1 billion pounds ($1.31 billion) to shareholders over the next two years, almost doubling the planned financial award to its investors. bit.ly/36lAbR0

The Telegraph

British finance minister Sajid Javid has vowed to press ahead with a tax on tech giants in defiance of the White House, igniting a major row that puts U.S. trade talks in jeopardy. bit.ly/3aADQhh

U.S. President Donald Trump warned that EU cars will face a 25% tariff if the U.S. and Brussels do not reach a trade deal as he continued his upheaval of the global system in talks at Davos. bit.ly/2RG4Qn4

Sky News

British fashion retailer Ted Baker Plc said on Wednesday its inventory on its balance sheet was overstated by 58 million pounds. bit.ly/2tLtZVc

Sainsbury Plc has announced its chief executive Mike Coupe is to retire, less than a year after its bid to merge with rival Asda was blocked. bit.ly/2TPflqU

The Independent

The European Union has warned UK PM Boris Johnson of "sanctions" if he fails to implement controversial goods checks in the Irish Sea after Brexit. bit.ly/2Gewpyn