PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan. 24

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers.

- U.S. Commerce secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday a UK trade agreement with the United States "should be much easier to do mechanically" than with Brussels because "our economies are much more similar". bit.ly/2TQUVh5

- British health minister Matt Hancock has warned that it is increasingly likely that cases of a novel coronavirus will emerge in Britain as part of a "rapidly developing" outbreak that has led to China putting millions of people under quarantine. bit.ly/3aBgqs8

- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson saw media mogul Rupert Murdoch for a "social meeting" on the day he signalled his intention to seek a general election last year, according to new transparency disclosures. bit.ly/2NOQAar

- The European Union's leading tech regulator Margrethe Vestager has thrown her weight behind the British government's plans to press ahead with a digital tax despite threats from U.S. President Donald Trump. bit.ly/2RIlKRX

- Goldman Sachs Group Inc has vowed to turn down lucrative work advising on stock market listings if the companies involved are all-male and lack diversity. bit.ly/2RIYqUe

- Ningbo Fubang Jingye Group Co Ltd, the Chinese firm buying British Steel, will axe up to 500 jobs after reaching a deal with trade unions, cutting the bailed-out company's workforce by 10%. bit.ly/2TY3zKV

- Fourteen people in UK have been tested for coronavirus with five confirmed negative and nine still waiting for results, Public Health England said. bit.ly/38DpuLw

- Lloyds Banking Group is to write off tens of millions of pounds of debts associated with the mistreatment of customers at HBOS's scandal-hit Reading branch, Sky News has learnt. bit.ly/2NR5uwD