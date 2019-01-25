PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 25

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

HM Revenue & Customs raised concerns with Patisserie Valerie's parent company that some of its invoices and cheques had been forged more than two years before the cafe chain revealed an alleged fraud that led to its collapse. bit.ly/2RNfxXJ

An online sales tax to help high street shops has in effect been ruled out by the UK Treasury because it would fall foul of EU rules, as under the draft withdrawal agreement Britain has accepted "dynamic alignment" with Brussels on state-aid rules. bit.ly/2RLW7Cy

The Guardian

British taxpayers face a 24 billion pound bill for tax relief awarded to oil and gas companies removing hundreds of North Sea wells, rigs and pipelines, the UK public spending watchdog, The National Audit Office, has said. bit.ly/2RPogsg

Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond has told business leaders they need to accept the result of Britain's EU referendum and warned that a failure to implement it would damage the country's political stability. bit.ly/2RN5ou1

The Telegraph

Britain's biggest carmaker, Jaguar Land Rover, will halt production lines in April for a week as it grapples with a punishing sales slowdown. bit.ly/2RNsi4K

Santander has dropped out of the race for a chunk of a 775-million-pound cash pool being stumped up by the Royal Bank of Scotland due to "political uncertainty" in the UK. bit.ly/2RPv0X8

Sky News

Airbus SE has been recruited by the UK government in a bid to stave off exiting from the European Union without a deal, asking Airbus to "make clear" the impact of crashing out of the EU without a deal. bit.ly/2CLNY6I

High street stationery and greeting cards chain Paperchase is being touted to potential buyers as its owner holds talks with landlords about a move to close a chunk of its store portfolio. bit.ly/2CGk4Rq

The Independent

Around 70,000 jobs were lost in the retail industry last year as the decline of the UK's high streets continued and the sector employed 2.2 per cent less people in the final three months of 2018, new research found. ind.pn/2CJqvmR