PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan. 27

Jan 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

D&D London, the group behind upmarket London restaurants such as Quaglino's and Le Pont de la Tour, has secured its first site in Birmingham as it looks to expand into the regions. bit.ly/37AIWZe

Flybe Group arranged for a third-party trust to take a charge over assets such as its buildings and aircraft equipment on behalf of its three shareholders. The move means that, in the event of the carrier's collapse, its backers have protected their own investment. bit.ly/2TTVfM6

The Guardian

The UK government has announced it will launch a "global talent visa" on February 20 to encourage scientists, researchers and mathematicians to come to the UK, with no limit on how many people can be accepted. bit.ly/38ySCU2

Britain's sovereignty will be in jeopardy if the UK allows Huawei to develop its 5G infrastructure, the U.S. secretary of state Mike Pompeo has warned. bit.ly/3aKsFCG

The Telegraph

BT Group Plc is seeking to challenge the dominance of Huawei over the industry by throwing its weight behind a new "open source" approach to buying essential network gear, the chief executive of Openreach has claimed. bit.ly/2RrRH20

Turkish industrial investor Cengiz has confirmed it is ready to swoop in with a bid for British Steel if current negotiations over a 50 million pounds ($65.72 million) sale to China's Jingye Group collapse. bit.ly/2GtPjBi

Sky News

A senior BT Group executive is to spearhead a new public body that will scrutinise whether regulation is keeping pace with advances in robotics and artificial intelligence-related technology. bit.ly/310sHCe

Finance Minister Sajid Javid has unveiled the new commemorative 50 pence coin to mark Britain's departure from the EU on 31 January. bit.ly/2RuzEs7