PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 28

The Times

-UK banking industry will come together with leading business groups to issue emergency Brexit advice to small and medium-sized companies amid concerns that few business owners are prepared for a disruptive "no deal" exit from the European Union. bit.ly/2COiBIK

- The U.S. has lifted sanctions on Oleg Deripaska's energy and aluminium companies after the Russian oligarch agreed to give up control of the groups. The restrictions are being lifted on En+ Group Plc, the London-listed energy group, and United Company Rusal Plc, the Hong Kong-listed aluminium group, and EuroSibEnergo JSC, a Russian energy company. bit.ly/2CQRvRv

The Guardian

- Tesco Plc is embarking on a fresh round of aggressive cost-cutting in its UK supermarket business that could eliminate thousands of jobs and its in-store deli counters. bit.ly/2CSr2mC

- Dozens of UK parliamentarians and peers, including some with vast inherited wealth, own or manage farms that collectively have received millions of pounds in European Union subsidies, according to an analysis by Guardian and Friends of the Earth. bit.ly/2CQLzHZ

The Telegraph

- BT Group Plc's networks unit Openreach has unveiled plans to hire 3,000 apprentice engineers in the next 12 months to hit its multi-million fibre broadband target, as pressure mounts to deliver high speed internet across the UK. bit.ly/2COk4ie

- Marks and Spencer Group Plc is in talks about a takeover of Ocado Group Plc's supermarket ­operations in a belated attack on the online grocery market. bit.ly/2RTCKaD

Sky News

- Shore Capital Group Ltd is in talks to buy rival Stockdale Securities. The two firms are in advanced talks about a takeover, which could be signed as soon as next month. bit.ly/2RTD3SP

The Independent

- President Donald Trump's government shutdown cost the U.S. economy at least $6 billion in just over a month, according to the S&P Global Ratings. ind.pn/2RUhf9C