PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 29

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Britain's biggest accountancy firms, Deloitte, KPMG, EY and PWC, are pushing to delay sweeping reforms to the industry, including a forced separation of their businesses, before parliamentary hearings this week. bit.ly/2RSJTZ5

The UK Financial Conduct Authority said it was consulting on measures to stop up to 100,000 people a year losing out on 25 million pounds ($32.87 million) a year when they access pension freedoms. bit.ly/2CUtFUD

The Guardian

Britain's biggest supermarket chain, Tesco Plc, confirmed that up to 9,000 staff jobs are at risk as it closes fresh-food counters in about 90 of its stores and makes cuts at its head office. bit.ly/2CPqzl6

The UK government's planned cuts to corporation tax may be set to cost the public purse billions more in lost revenue than previously thought, according to an analysis based on HMRC data. bit.ly/2CP95Fd

The Telegraph

Patisserie Valerie sales were in secret decline for at least three years before the discovery of the accounting black hole that triggered the company's collapse. bit.ly/2RUj2Me

Talk Radio, which is owned by News UK, has been found in breach of impartiality rules over a discussion programme presented by George Galloway, in which the former MP and Celebrity Big Brother contestant claimed Russia was "just about the least likely suspect" in the attempted murders of Sergei and Julia Skripal. bit.ly/2CROXT6

Sky News

European Food Brokers, the owner of off-licence chain Oddbins and Wine Cellars, has filed a notice of intention to appoint Duff & Phelps to handle an insolvency. bit.ly/2CSmexc

Flybe Group Plc has confirmed that the company has been approached by Hosking Partners to set in motion the replacement of the low-cost airline's chairman of five years, Simon Laffin. bit.ly/2CT2byX

The Independent

Leading supermarkets, including Sainsbury's, Asda and Waitrose, warned British MPs that a no-deal Brexit in March will see items disappear from supermarket shelves and could put the UK's food security at risk. ind.pn/2CPYHNy