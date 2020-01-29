PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan. 29

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- UK PM Boris Johnson faced down opposition from his defence secretary yesterday as he allowed Huawei to help to build Britain's 5G network in a decision that drew fierce criticism from U.S. politicians. bit.ly/3aQD5kj

- Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Tuesday it has requested banks and building societies to provide evidence that they have not colluded to fix overdraft rates as an initiative to protect vulnerable borrowers shows signs of producing unintended consequences. bit.ly/2t5lQuy

The Guardian

- UK PM Boris Johnson appears to have averted a full-blown confrontation with the White House over Huawei, after the government designated the Chinese technology firm a "high-risk vendor" and imposed a cap on its involvement in building the UK's 5G telecoms network. bit.ly/38QCjSL

- UK government is finalising plans to evacuate British nationals from the Chinese province at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, Downing Street has said, with plans expected to be announced imminently. bit.ly/2U2dBKK

The Telegraph

- Investors in British money manager Neil Woodford's former flagship fund will lose more than half their money as administrators wind up the portfolio. bit.ly/38O3zRL

- Airbus has agreed to pay a 3.6 billion euros ($3.99 billion) settlement to end bribery and corruption allegations that have dogged the pan-European aerospace and defence company for years. bit.ly/2RzntKn

Sky News

- Ryanair Holdings Plc has warned more pilot and cabin crew job losses "cannot be ruled out" after the latest delay in the return to service of Boeing Co's 737 MAX aircraft. bit.ly/38O28mo

- The Co-op Group is close to striking deals to offload about 2 billion pounds ($2.63 billion) of its pension liabilities to insurance companies, underlining the strength of corporate interest in such arrangements. bit.ly/2O569e0