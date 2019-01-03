PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 3

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The Royal Navy has been sent to help counter the surge of migrants crossing the English Channel after British interior minister Sajid Javid made a formal request for military assistance. bit.ly/2R5P0Vh

Money raised from higher carbon taxes will be returned to taxpayers under one of two schemes being examined by the government with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar saying he was seeking cross-party agreement by the end of February on a scheme that would pay a dividend to taxpayers. bit.ly/2RadGfu

The Guardian

A cross-party group of British parliamentarians and international lawyers is requesting the right to visit eight female activists detained in Saudi Arabia, following allegations that they have been subjected to ill treatment, including torture. bit.ly/2RadInC

Britain's opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn will defy calls to change course on the party's Brexit policy ahead of parliament's vote on the deal, insisting that the government should secure a new deal with the European Union if members of parliament reject Prime Minister Theresa May's agreement. bit.ly/2BUj63E

The Telegraph

Former Brexit minister David Davis said in an opinion essay published in the Telegraph that Theresa May should delay the vote on her Brexit deal for leaving the European Union. bit.ly/2R20CbG

DSTLD, a Californian fashion brand that counts celebrities Jennifer Lopez and Cara Delevingne as fans, is gearing up for a 25 million pounds listing on London's junior stock market. bit.ly/2R1TUm2

Sky News

A British man and an Iranian national have been detained on suspicion of helping migrants to cross the English Channel into the United Kingdom, the National Crime Agency said. bit.ly/2R3bYfE