PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan. 3

Jan 3 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Foreign exchange firm Travelex has taken all of its sites offline after being attacked by a software virus on New Year's Eve. bit.ly/2u8Hm1C

- The German Farmers' Association, a German farming lobby, has urged the European Union to strike a soft trade deal with Britain to stave off losses that could run to billions of euros in the event of a hard Brexit. bit.ly/2QFUjHV

- Investors in the frozen 2.5 billion pound ($3.29 billion) M&G Plc property fund will remain trapped indefinitely after the fund manager said the suspension would continue. bit.ly/39AYbCA

The Guardian

- Bakery chain Greggs will launch a meat-free version of its popular steak bake, after the success of its meatless sausage roll. bit.ly/2tsvyao

- The Gambling Commission of UK is considering whether to ban VIP schemes in Britain after collecting data from betting firms, including one that took 83% of all deposits from 2% of its customers. bit.ly/2SPxTqm

- Volkswagen AG is in discussions over an out-of-court settlement with more than 400,000 German owners of vehicles that were affected by the carmaker's "Dieselgate" emissions-rigging scandal. bit.ly/39Bnww7

The Telegraph

- China has suspended The Shanghai-London Stock Connect scheme with the London Stock Exchange Group Plc as diplomatic tension mounts over pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. bit.ly/39ClbRF

- Medical company Oxford Nanopore, once heavily backed by fallen fund manager Neil Woodford, has secured a 109.5 million pound lifeline after it shelved plans for a stock market float. bit.ly/2ZL0IWk

Sky News

- Train operator Northern Rail is to be stripped of its rail franchise, transport secretary Grant Shapps has announced, as fares across Britain rose by an average of 2.7%. bit.ly/2QgMj0Z