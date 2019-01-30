PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 30

Jan 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The UK government had "day-to-day" involvement and "strategic" control over the treatment of companies in the hands of Royal Bank of Scotland's scandal-hit restructuring division, according to allegations in a legal claim against the bank. bit.ly/2CSdM16

Rcapital, the private equity firm that rescued Little Chef from collapse, is among the front runners in the race to acquire most of the remaining Patisserie Valerie business from administration. bit.ly/2RVvmvv

The Guardian

A consortium led by China's CNOOC and has discovered the UK's biggest gasfield in more than a decade, finding that the equivalent of about 250 million barrels of oil could be recovered from the Glengorm reservoir in the central North Sea. bit.ly/2RYxZgc

The lossmaking low-cost airline Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has launched an emergency fundraising, with a NOK 3 billion ($352.97 million) cash call on its shareholders, after IAG, which owns British Airways, ruled out a takeover last week.

The Telegraph

Domino's Pizza on Tuesday admitted to failings in its ambitious store expansion, with some stores having been opened "a year or two early". bit.ly/2RZjuIU

Former Barclays Plc bosses were motivated to close a deal with Qatari investors during the financial crisis because they felt their pay "inevitably would be attacked" or they would be forced out if the bank was bailed out by the government, a court heard on Tuesday. bit.ly/2RYyjeG

Sky News

London-listed video advertising firms Taptica International and RhythmOne Plc plan to unveil a 260 million pound all-share merger in London later this week. bit.ly/2RXlelR

Mike Ashley has sanctioned a multi-million pound offer for online furniture retailer Sofa.com, which was put up for sale last month, and is competing with furniture chain ScS Group Plc . bit.ly/2RZiZi0

The Independent

The pound fell against the euro and the dollar after British MPs voted down a series of Brexit amendments aimed at preventing a no-deal scenario. ind.pn/2CUC9uW ($1 = 8.4992 Norwegian crowns) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)