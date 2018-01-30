PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 30

Jan 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Relx, the FTSE 100 former publishing house that has turned itself into an information group, is buying a California company that specialises in detecting fraud. bit.ly/2BC6b4d

The Guardian

- Theresa May will attempt to reset her relationship with China in a vital three-day trip this week, leading the largest-ever UK trade delegation, comprising 50 business leaders. bit.ly/2DNInjG

- An experimental shuttle bus service operated by Ford Motor Co has been approved by London's transport authorities. bit.ly/2FshtKE

The Telegraph

- The Pensions Regulator has launched an investigation into whether it can use its anti-avoidance powers against the former directors of collapsed contractor Carillion Plc after the firm racked up a huge deficit while still paying dividends. bit.ly/2DJRFZU

- Engineering giant GKN Plc has warned that a proposed 7.4 billion pounds ($10.41 billion) takeover by corporate raiders Melrose Industries Plc could exacerbate its pensions deficit, prompting Melrose to hit back that it had offered to pump as much as 150 million pounds into the scheme. bit.ly/2DPhvjh

Sky News

- A diplomatic row has broken out between Britain and EU over the rule of law and when the final Brexit deal needs to be reached. bit.ly/2Fq1Ova

- David Beckham, one of England's greatest footballers, will be one of the owners of Miami's new team, which was confirmed at an event in the city on Monday. bit.ly/2GqjAjo

The Independent

-easyJet plc chief executive Johan Lundgren is taking a 34,000 pounds pay cut to reduce his salary to that of his predecessor Carolyn McCall, in a bid to show his "personal commitment" to equal pay for men and women. ind.pn/2DZtzOt

- UK fashion and clothes retailers have defended themselves after it emerged on Monday that they have yet to sign a deal renewing their commitment to factory safety in Bangladesh. ind.pn/2BDoaqJ