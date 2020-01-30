PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan. 30

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The Swedish company Recipharm seeking to complete the 505 million pounds takeover of Consort Medical Plc has said its latest offer is final, prompting its British target to confirm that it was not in talks with other potential acquirers. bit.ly/2O9Xnvj

- Vodafone Group Plc said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Telecom Company to offload its 55% stake in Vodafone Egypt for 1.85 billion pounds ($2.43 billion). bit.ly/36FpFEo

The Guardian

- UK-based electric van maker Arrival has secured a 400 million euros ($443.76 million) order for 10,000 vehicles from U.S.-based delivery company United Parcel Service. bit.ly/2O7wYyw

- British motorcycle company Norton Motorcycles has slumped into administration, marking the latest crisis for the 122-year-old brand. bit.ly/36zgg1n

The Telegraph

- UK PM Boris Johnson will tell the European Union he is prepared to accept post-Brexit border checks rather than allowing Britain to be a rule-taker in a major speech setting out his aims for a trade deal next week. bit.ly/2RFJN5k

- Private equity buyer CIT was set to buy Land Securities Group Plc's 95% share of X-Leisure unit trust, but sources have said the deal has been called off. bit.ly/2U5YCzt

Sky News

- Deloitte and two of the partners who oversaw Comet's insolvency have agreed to pay a fine of about 1 million pound. bit.ly/37zAWrc

- UK PM Boris Johnson and Finance Minister Sajid Javid have demanded all cabinet ministers draw up cuts of 5% to their department. bit.ly/2uLgoNO