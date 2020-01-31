PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan. 31

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- In a speech on Monday British PM Boris Johnson will say that he is ready to accept the "off-the-shelf" model first proposed by the Europen Union's Chief negotiator, Michel Barnier. bit.ly/2OdbNuF

- The British government's plans to introduce a cap on Huawei will cost BT about 500 million pounds($657.20 million) over the next five years, the telecoms group has revealed. bit.ly/37SFIQZ

The Guardian

-The Bank of England has warned UK PM Boris Johnson on the eve of leaving the European Union that his Brexit plan stands to drag down Britain's economic potential, after voting to keep its key interest rate unchanged. bit.ly/2uMRPAl

- Jaguar Land Rover has launched a 1.1 billion pounds round of cost cuts as British carmaker announced that Ralf Speth, its chief executive for a decade, would step down in September. bit.ly/2td5ujH

The Telegraph

- The European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier is expected to warn UK PM Boris Johnson on Monday that there is no chance of striking a zero-quota, zero-tariff trade deal unless Britain promises to stick to EU standards after the transition period finishes at the end of 2020. bit.ly/2tV7oG7

- British luxury carmaker Aston Martin will hold a board meeting on Thursday to discuss a potential cash injection of 200 million pounds in return for up to a fifth of the business and a directorship. bit.ly/38VjLjY

Sky News

- Cobham CFO David Mellors is in advanced discussions about becoming the new chief financial officer of DS Smith bit.ly/2UahI7J

- Heathrow Airport's Chief Executive Officer John Holland-has become the latest heavyweight corporate figure to intervene in the row over Flybe's future, demanding urgent government action to preserve "lifeline routes" from Britain's busiest airport. bit.ly/2GFLrgV