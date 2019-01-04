PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 4

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

London's Gatwick and Heathrow airports have ordered military-grade anti-drone defences worth "several million pounds" after drones caused three days of disruption at Gatwick last month. bit.ly/2C2NSqT

Manchester City are facing a possible Champions League ban over alleged manipulation of sponsorship money, UEFA has confirmed. bit.ly/2C9FuX1

The Guardian

About 1,000 police officers from Scotland and England will start training for deployment in Northern Ireland in the event of disorder arising from a no-deal Brexit, the Guardian has learned. bit.ly/2C0U573

A no-deal Brexit would spell severe disruption for the UK's farming and food industries, and hardship for small farmers in particular, Environment Secretary Michael Gove said on Thursday. bit.ly/2BUCNIo

The Telegraph

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will buy U.S. biotech firm Celgene Corp for $74 billion in one of the pharmaceutical sector's biggest ever deals. bit.ly/2BWTS4F

The Bank of England has added Colette Bowe, a former senior civil servant and regulator, and Jayne-Anne Gadhia, until recently the head of a start-up bank, to serve on the Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee. bit.ly/2C1ciBr

Sky News

A Royal Navy vessel will be deployed to patrol the English Channel to deter migrant crossings after a surge in recent weeks, Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said. bit.ly/2C2Pj8L