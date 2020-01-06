PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Jan 6

Jan 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The Oglesbys, one of UK's biggest property investment families, have called the bottom of the shopping centre slump after spending almost 23 million pounds ($30 million) on two struggling properties. bit.ly/2sOyazf

Executive pay has been branded "eye-watering" by the British business secretary after it was calculated that the average FTSE 100 boss will have already earned as much by 5 pm Monday as a typical employee will take home in 2020. bit.ly/37Dx0Fp

The Guardian

Young workers in the UK will be forced to compete for fewer positions this year, as data suggests that the entry-level jobs market is set to stagnate. bit.ly/2QSKO8g

The Telegraph

Steve Webb, who was a Liberal Democrat pensions minister in David Cameron's coalition government, has hit out at the UK Treasury, calling it the "biggest barrier to pensions policy". bit.ly/2QNa1Bc

Sky News

News Corp, the wing of Rupert Murdoch's media empire which owns The Times and Harper Collins, is to sell the video advertising platform Unruly to Tremor International Ltd . bit.ly/37ESOkg

Compass Group Plc is to kick off the search for a new chair as Paul Walsh, one of Britain's most prominent businessmen, prepares to step down from the job. bit.ly/37BmfU8

The Independent

In a depressed new car market, sales of electric vehicles rose by 144% in 2019, while diesel models continued the sharp slide in popularity witnessed in recent years, according to according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. bit.ly/36qEdZf