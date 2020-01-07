PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 7

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

U.S. software company HP Inc had no written record of how it calculated the damage from the alleged financial improprieties worth $5 billion at Autonomy, a lawyer for Mike Lynch, Autonomy's founder, claimed on Monday. bit.ly/35zFRa1

The Guardian

British finance minister Sajid Javid has pledged to use his first budget on March 11, to kickstart a decade of renewal for the economy. bit.ly/35wnoe6

London transport authorities do not expect the 18 billion pounds ($23.71 billion) Crossrail line to open before autumn 2021. bit.ly/2QrTiV1

The Telegraph

Audit firm RSM has been forced out of the group of firms challenging the Big Four auditors following almost 10 million pounds ($13.17 million) in errors in its own accounts over two years. bit.ly/37z6kFY

Sky News

Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP) is leading a Series C fundraising by Swedish digital doctor app Kry in a 117 million pounds deal. bit.ly/2T5grOV

Merlin Entertainments, owner of Madame Tussauds and Legoland is hunting for an independent chairman weeks after finalising a 6 billion pounds ($7.90 billion) takeover. bit.ly/39GE8Tz