PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 8

Jan 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

South Western Railway is at risk of being renationalised of crippling financial losses caused by strikes, timetabling problems and delayed track upgrades. bit.ly/2QAduEm

Burford Capital Ltd to push ahead with an U.S. listing despite a short-selling attack knocking the London-listed litigation funder's shares by more than 40 per cent. bit.ly/39Nv3bw

The Guardian

BP Plc's plan to offload its stakes in the Andrew and Shearwater fields in a $625 million deal with Premier Oil Plc could be derailed by a row over the rival oil company's $2 billion debt pile. bit.ly/35zSCB4

Forex firm Travelex is reportedly being held to ransom by hackers who launched a cyber-attack last week that forced the firm to take down all of its global websites. bit.ly/35BDwLn

The Telegraph

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said that central banks might struggle "if there were to be a deeper downturn". bit.ly/2ZYRZjz

Fund manager Neil Woodford has been critised over an "astronomical reward for catastrophic failure" after sharing in a 14 million pounds ($18.36 million) dividend bonanza just months before his investment empire collapsed. bit.ly/2sVU6IL

Sky News

Law firm Leigh Day has lodged an attempt to secure an injunction that would prevent energy company Amerisur Resources' takeover in the coming days to GeoPark Ltd, a South American oil and gas explorer. bit.ly/2tA3qlJ

Swedish furniture company IKEA has agreed to pay $46 million to the parents of a two-year old boy who died from injuries he suffered when a chest of drawers tipped on to him. bit.ly/2T0qZP1