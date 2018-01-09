PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 9

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Jaguar Land Rover has launched an attack on the government, claiming that ministers' "demonisation of diesel" was undermining the UK's largest carmaker. bit.ly/2mgwJmJ

- Justine Greening quit in protest at her demotion from education secretary last night as a reshuffle laid bare UK Prime Minister Theresa May's lack of authority and revived questions over the competence of her administration. bit.ly/2mfsiJ0

The Guardian

- Britain’s manufacturers are more upbeat about the state of the global economy than at any time since 2014 and believe demand from overseas will sustain their businesses through another year of Brexit uncertainty, a survey by manufacturers’ organisation EEF and the insurance firm AIG has shown.

- UK house prices fell unexpectedly in December, their first fall in six months, according to Halifax. The average price of a home fell by 0.6 percent to 225,021 pounds ($305,353.50) in December. bit.ly/2mhhyJZ

The Telegraph

- Travel companies are hoping the UK Government will move swiftly on its planned crack down against bogus sickness claims as new data showed a fifth of holidaymakers had been approached about trying to get compensation. bit.ly/2mfUcnY

- High street retailers faced a dismal end to 2017 despite Black Friday efforts as inflation-hit households cut back on overall spending and shopped online, figures from the British Retail Consortium and KPMG have revealed. bit.ly/2mgAys5

Sky News

- Vauxhall is to cut a further 250 jobs at its plant in Cheshire as it slashes production of the Astra. The carmaker, sold to Peugeot SA owner PSA by General Motors Co last year, said the losses would be on top of 400 redundancies announced in October. bit.ly/2mgBaxT

- Bailiffs have been unleashed in the UK on almost 41,000 companies struggling to pay higher business rates since last year's controversial revaluation, an investigation by ratings adviser Altus Group has claimed. bit.ly/2meYEDt

The Independent

- Former BHS owner Dominic Chappell failed to provide information about the firm's pension schemes to investigators after it collapsed into administration with the loss of thousands of jobs, a UK court heard. ind.pn/2mgdrhr

- A former Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc trader has been fined 250,000 pounds ($339,250.00) and banned from regulated trading by the City watchdog over his role in the Libor-rigging scandal. ind.pn/2mfrYJV