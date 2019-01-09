PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 9

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The former chairman of Nissan Motor Co Carlos Ghosn declared his innocence on Tuesday at his first public appearance since his arrest seven weeks ago for alleged financial misconduct. bit.ly/2RA3Se6

- London's Heathrow, Europe's biggest airport, is planning the biggest shake-up of flight paths in 70 years after warnings that more than 650,000 people will be hit by "significant" noise from an expanded airport. bit.ly/2TEYC6h

The Guardian

- BT Group PLC is facing a post-Brexit battle to maintain access to a number of multimillion-pound EU contracts and avoid the premature termination of a 24 million pound ($30.51 million) deal with the European Parliament. bit.ly/2H50eEP

- The World Bank warned that a no-deal Brexit will have a negative economic impact from Moldova to Morocco, as the shockwaves sweep eastwards across Europe and through trade links to North Africa. bit.ly/2H1hM4F

The Telegraph

- Gary Hoffman, the banker credited with turning around nationalised lender Northern Rock, is joining digital bank Monzo as chairman, months after it hit a landmark valuation of more than 1 billion pounds ($1.27 billion). bit.ly/2GZqyA3

- Black cab maker LEVC has been forced to scrap its plans for a new electric van after deciding its designs were not suitable for the crucial Chinese market. bit.ly/2HbZT34

Sky News

- A majority of MPs have sent a powerful signal they will not accept a "no-deal" Brexit as the government suffered a loss in the House of Commons. Twenty Tory MP's staged a rebellion on Tuesday night to inflict a defeat for Prime Minister Theresa May on the Finance Bill. bit.ly/2H2Rtv7

- Shadow transport secretary Andy McDonald said that a 14 million pound ($17.80 million) contract given to Seaborne Freight that does not have any ships to run ferries in the event of a "no-deal" Brexit is "very unlikely lawful". bit.ly/2GZsbxF

The Independent

- Business group London First said that it is willing to back a new referendum on the Brexit deal and is demanding that the government "stop the clock" on withdrawal to avoid crashing out for the EU. ind.pn/2H4pxXE ($1 = 0.7867 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)