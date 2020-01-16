PRESS DIGEST- British Business - January 16

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- UK treasury is preparing to give tax relief worth hundreds of millions of pounds to those earning more than 110,000 pounds under plans to solve a staffing crisis among NHS doctors. ($143,495.00). bit.ly/2TvAmqf

- Pay-TV group Sky's boss Jeremy Darroch said Britain must create a powerful new watchdog to protect internet users from online abuse. bit.ly/30nte0s

The Guardian

- Caledonian Sleeper's managing director Ryan Flaherty announced on Wednesday that he would leave the position as soon as a successor had been appointed. bit.ly/36YTAIT

- British baker Greggs Plc has partnered up with online food ordering company Just Eat Plc to offer home delivery across the UK after a successful trial last year. bit.ly/2QYRHWZ

The Telegraph

- British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines Group SA has complained to Brussels that Flybe rescue deal by UK government violates state aid rules, train firms have said it sets back the green agenda by supporting a high-carbon alternative to rail travel. bit.ly/38bBO5o

- Estonia based ride-hailing app Bolt has raised 50 million euros from the European Union's development bank as the block aims to accelerate the growth of its domestic rival to U.S. ride-hailing operators. bit.ly/2FV9R5w

Sky News

- British digital bank Monzo will name Fiona McBain as a non-executive director on Thursday. bit.ly/388DegJ

- UK's culture secretary Nicky Morgan will meet telecom bosses about the UK's 2025 target for full-fibre broadband. bit.ly/2TtFefM

The Independent

- British low cost airline easyJet Plc said flights from Gatwick to Egypt's leading resort, Sharm el Sheikh, will start again on 30 September. bit.ly/30nzTrA