PRESS DIGEST-British Business - July 1

July 1(Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Senior Wirecard employees were linked to an opaque network of British companies associated with alleged money laundering. bit.ly/2BsCF6N

- Nearly 2,000 UK-based flight and cabin crew are set to be laid off by Easyjet as the short-haul airline also moves to close its bases at Stansted, Southend and Newcastle airports. bit.ly/2Zsnse7

The Guardian

- Downing Street is to set up a cross-departmental unit called the "office for talent" as a way to help leading scientists, researchers and others live and work in the UK in the post-Brexit immigration system. bit.ly/2YKdWnk

- The government may be close to announcing a U-turn on its controversial decision to allow Huawei to supply 5G technology, the culture secretary has hinted by saying U.S. sanctions appear likely to affect the Chinese company. bit.ly/3g91hA8

The Telegraph

- Furniture retailer Harveys has collapsed into administration as the high street fights to recover from lockdown. bit.ly/3dOtdaU

- TM Lewin stores will disappear from the high street after it became the latest retailer to collapse into administration at the cost of 600 jobs. bit.ly/2YMSDSc

Sky News

- SSP Group Plc, which has seen its revenues decimated by the impact of the pandemic on international travel, will unveil plans to axe up to 5,000 jobs in a statement to the London Stock Exchange. bit.ly/38gCfwl

- Cineworld has delayed the reopening of its UK and U.S. cinemas by more than two weeks to coincide with the release of upcoming films. bit.ly/3eOvTH6

The Independent

- Aerospace giant Airbus is to cut 1,700 jobs in the UK in response to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. bit.ly/3dPVCxv