July 10, 2018 / 12:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 10

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc is putting the finishing touches on a 25 billion pound ($33.13 billion) bid for Sky Plc in an attempt to outgun Comcast Corp in the battle for the British broadcaster. bit.ly/2udBfWe

Paulson & Co, one of the shareholders trying to oust the chief executive of Premier Foods, has disclosed in a regulatory filing that its stake in the British canned foods maker had risen to 6.08 per cent from 1.99 per cent. bit.ly/2ulACKa

The Guardian

Government advisers say UK should back just one more new nuclear power station in the next few years because renewable energy sources could prove a safer investment. bit.ly/2zqT2iy

Martin Sorrell is on the verge of a 300 million euro ($352.68 million) takeover of Dutch agency MediaMonks that will escalate hostilities with WPP Plc, the advertising group he left in April. bit.ly/2zlqhUt

The Telegraph

Private equity firm Better Capital has pulled the plug on a 44 million pound deal to sell Northern Aerospace to Gardner Aerospace, which is owned by Shaanxi Ligeance Mineral Resources, after the government delayed the sale on national security grounds. bit.ly/2ukOfth

Sky Plc's long-serving strategy chief Mai Fyfield is due to leave the company in October as the pay-TV operator prepares for a U.S. takeover by Walt Disney Co or Comcast Corp. bit.ly/2ujECLo

Sky News

An AIM-listed social services group CareTech Holdings has proposed a 600 million pound merger with one of its peers, Cambian Group, in a bid to create a FTSE-250 specialist healthcare provider. bit.ly/2ugOcyH

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling is to unveil plans to install hundreds of thousands of new charge points for electric vehicles in a bid to boost ultra-low emission models. bit.ly/2ugGPHr

The Independent

Mothercare Plc said on Monday it would be forced to shut 60 stores, 10 more than previously announced, as its chief executive said a quick transformation was needed amid a "brutal" retail landscape. ind.pn/2zkNJ46

The government could boost the economy by more than 33 billion pounds per year and alleviate the housing crisis if it increased spending on national infrastructure projects, according to a new report commissioned by the mayor of London. ind.pn/2urao9t

$1 = 0.7545 pounds $1 = 0.8506 euros Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
