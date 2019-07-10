PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 10

July 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The UK Information Commissioner's Office said in a statement on Tuesday that Marriott International Inc is facing a penalty of 99 million pounds ($123.34 million) for breaching data protection law. bit.ly/2XC9vw0

- Kingfisher Plc suffered an investor revolt at its annual meeting as almost a quarter of shareholders objected to a bonus payment to its outgoing chief executive in a year when profits fell. bit.ly/2XCm3Uh

The Guardian

- Bayerische Motoren Werke AG has moved some of its engine production out of the UK to Germany because of Brexit uncertainty. bit.ly/2XAyY9h

- Grant Thornton was the worst performer in the Financial Reporting Council's annual review of audits by the UK's big accountants. The FRC said half of the eight Grant Thornton audits it inspected for 2017/18 required significant improvement. bit.ly/2XzByfG

The Telegraph

- Asset manager Sarasin & Partners has dumped a £34 million stake in Royal Dutch Shell and demanded that the company work harder to "align its strategy" with goals on climate change set out by the 2015 Paris Accord. bit.ly/2XBF5tF

- British retailer Marks and Spencer Group Plc's chief executive, Steve Rowe, told shareholders at the company's annual meeting on Tuesday that current plans to shut 110 stores were "not finite". bit.ly/2XBPjKx

Sky News

- British billionaire Richard Branson has announced a plan to float his space tourism venture Virgin Galactic on the stock market with a $1.5 billion (£1.2 billion) valuation. bit.ly/2XCgBAK ($1 = 0.8026 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)