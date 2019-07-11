PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 11

July 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Swiss Re AG and Japan's MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc are considering postponing or abandoning plans to list its UK life insurance firm Reassure owing to fallen investor appetite because of the poorer global economic outlook and concerns about a no-deal Brexit. bit.ly/30thXdS

- BT Group PLC has given its clearest warning to shareholders that it could cut the dividend to help to fund investment in full-fibre broadband in Britain. bit.ly/30plslJ

The Guardian

- Heineken NC's pub chain is to be investigated over claims it imposed unfair terms on publicans who tried to cut the "beer tie", a centuries-old arrangement under which they must buy beer from the owner of their premises. bit.ly/30vjU9A

- Microsoft Corp will be opening its first European store on Oxford Street, in London on Thursday. bit.ly/30C5wwH

The Telegraph

- Vodafone Group Plc boss Nick Read has taken a 1.2 million pound ($1.50 million) pay cut in a concession to angry investors amid the first dividend cut in the company's history and a deep slump in its stock market valuation. bit.ly/30nj0Mq

- Solarplicity could have its licence to operate revoked after failing to pay feed-in tariffs to customers who generate their own electricity, the energy watchdog Ofegm has warned. bit.ly/2S8cAy3

Sky News

- Marks and Spencer Group Plc's Jill McDonald could step down as the company's managing director for clothing, home and beauty amid ongoing challenges to the recovery of its most important business unit. bit.ly/2S7xugy

- A report by UK's Members of Parliament has hit out at government preparations for a no-deal Brexit, saying cancelled contracts for ferry freight capacity were "rushed and risky" and cost taxpayers £85m. bit.ly/2S667Uh ($1 = 0.7994 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)