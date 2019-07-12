PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 12

July 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Senior executives of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc face pressure to return lucrative bonuses after it agreed to pay $1.4 billion to resolve long-running U.S. investigations into the sales and marketing of a treatment for opioid addiction. bit.ly/2xJQGYA

- Swiss Re AG pulled the planned 3 billion pounds ($3.76 billion) London flotation of its British zombie funds business Reassure on Thursday after institutional investors balked at the asking price. bit.ly/2xGFk7l

The Guardian

- Marks and Spencer Group Plc has ousted its clothing boss after recent criticism of the performance of the retailer's clothing ranges by M&S's overall boss, Steve Rowe. bit.ly/2xLpFE4

- British shale gas company Cuadrilla plans to restart fracking at its Preston New Road site in Lancashire in a last-ditch effort to convince policymakers to relax safety rules. bit.ly/2xLKNtC

The Telegraph

- BAE Systems Plc is positioning to sell its Type 26 frigate to New Zealand, making it the third export customer for the advanced warship. bit.ly/2xLWRLD

- Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA's boss Bjorn Kjos is stepping down after 17 years as the troubled airline warned the grounding of Boeing's 737 Max planes will hit profits. bit.ly/2xHf50J

Sky News

- Thomas Cook Group Plc is in advanced talks about a rescue deal that will see the company effectively broken up and its tour operating arm taken over by the Chinese firm Fosun Tourism Group. bit.ly/2xPqeMR ($1 = 0.7981 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)