PRESS DIGEST-British Business - July 13

July 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Itsu has joined the growing list of restaurant chains to explore restructuring options as the coronavirus crisis continues to reshape the high street. bit.ly/3iSEDyi

Neil Woodford, the fund manager who left thousands of investors out of pocket, is making his comeback as an adviser to Juno Capital, an alternative asset manager. bit.ly/3ejwMGF

The Guardian

UK ministers are urging people to take out comprehensive travel insurance if they are heading abroad from January as they announce plans to plough 700 million pounds into a new border strategy. bit.ly/32eWfyr

Wearing face coverings in shops will not become mandatory in England, Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove has suggested, sparking confusion over plans to stem the spread of coronavirus as the country emerges from lockdown. bit.ly/2Ofk3Km

The Telegraph

Britain's telecom companies may push the government to scrap its initial targets to strip most Huawei Technologies Co Ltd kit from their networks by 2023 if tighter restrictions on the Chinese giant are announced this week. bit.ly/3ejyoAd

Halfords Group Plc will speed up store closures this year because of coronavirus, with up to 60 sites earmarked for closure. bit.ly/2C5l9Wv

Sky News

Fashion retailer Primark will not take advantage of a 30 million pounds ($37.87 million) bonus offered by the government for bringing its staff back from furlough, the retailer has announced. bit.ly/2ZjHCIe

Buyout firm Epiris is in detailed talks to buy Cafe Rouge's parent, Casual Dining Group, from administrators. bit.ly/2WbZKlv