PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 13

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Two former traders face jail for conspiring to manipulate a key European lending rate at the height of the financial crisis after a prosecution by the Serious Fraud Office. bit.ly/2zx6HEX

Glencore Plc is facing the threat of legal action by its investors after it emerged last week that American anti-corruption investigators were targeting the mining and commodities group. bit.ly/2uurTWa

The Guardian

Taxpayers could face losses of more than 5 billion pounds ($6.59 billion) because of a decision to sell off military homes during a housing boom, a report by parliament's spending watchdog indicated. bit.ly/2zvY11i

Culture secretary Jeremy Wright has given Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox Inc the green light to buy the 61 percent of Sky Plc he does not already own. bit.ly/2zzdHB3

The Telegraph

McLaren plans to almost double the rate at which it builds its supercars under an expansion plan that would see an extra 200 million pounds put back into the business. bit.ly/2utrhQO

Sky News

Thomas Cook Group Plc has kicked off a search for a successor to chairman Frank Meysman. bit.ly/2ut3kJf

Irish airline Ryanair Holdings Plc cancelled 30 flights on Thursday after talks with pilots ended without an agreement. bit.ly/2zzDhWG

The Independent

The total value of the UK property market has fallen by 27 billion pounds since the beginning of the year, according to new research from Zoopla, with Brexit uncertainty blamed for the decline. ind.pn/2zAtqzH

Toy maker Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc has called time on its Pay-Your-Age event due to safety concerns after "unprecedented" numbers of people flocked to stores. ind.pn/2usIKbT ($1 = 0.7591 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)