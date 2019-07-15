PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 15

July 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Britain's Labour party will accept whoever the next prime minister appoints as governor of the Bank of England and would not seek to change the nomination, John McDonnell, the shadow chancellor, has said. bit.ly/32jSs0m

- British retailers are missing last year's heatwave as the number of customer visits to shops dropped again last month. Shopper numbers across British high streets, retail parks and shopping centres fell by 2.9% in June, according to figures by Springboard, a retail research business. bit.ly/30rs3fs

The Guardian

- In the six months to the end of June, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) imposed 10 fines worth a total of 319.2 million pounds ($401.30 million), more than five times the annual total for 2018 as it faced mounting pressure over failing to protect customers of the financial services industry. bit.ly/2JEfjv8

- Britain's biggest trade union Unite has launched an inquiry into longstanding allegations that union officials colluded with a clandestine blacklist which was run and funded by large construction firms to prevent specific workers from getting jobs. bit.ly/2XPR7em

The Telegraph

- Mike Ashley's Sports Direct International Plc is expected to post another fall in annual profits this week as a result of its takeover of House of Fraser. Revenues are expected to edge up slightly but pre-tax profits could fall by up to 20% to 122 million pounds. bit.ly/2LZ4d6y

- British music streaming firm ROXi has announced plans to float on the London Stock Exchange AIM market later this year. bit.ly/30xtOaN

Sky News

- GlaxoSmithKline Plc is in advanced talks about appointing former AstraZeneca Plc Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Symonds as its next non-executive chairman. bit.ly/2NTF1Bh

The Independent

- Jeremy Corbyn has called for honesty over the scale of Britain's contribution to global warming, warning that much of the reduction in greenhouse gases in recent years is due to "outsourcing" of carbon emissions to poorer countries. bit.ly/2Lms4hm