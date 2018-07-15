PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 16

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Ashley Hamilton Claxton, a shareholder in Big Yellow Group Plc, has criticised the self-storage operator before its annual meeting on Thursday for awarding its executives pay increases of up to 40 percent. bit.ly/2zG1r1A

Lawmakers are urging the government to move quickly to draw up rules that will pave the way for a completely new type of pension scheme, collective defined contribution, being pioneered by Royal Mail Plc. bit.ly/2uBWoJV

The Guardian

Hundreds of trains have been cancelled or delayed owing to staff shortages blamed on the World Cup and hot weather. Great Western Railway, Northern and CrossCountry services were disrupted on Sunday as fewer train crews than normal agreed to work. bit.ly/2uA6QBz

The Telegraph

Prime Minister Theresa May will promise aviation business leaders that she will secure millions of aviation jobs and strengthen Britain's position as a leading aerospace nation when she speaks at the Farnborough Airshow. bit.ly/2ux14R6

Goldman Sachs Group Inc plans to almost fully occupy its 1 billion pound ($1.32 billion) under-construction London headquarters, despite starting to move around 500 City bankers to the European Union due to Brexit. bit.ly/2miwaID

Sky News

Consumer goods giant Unilever‎ Plc has opened talks with one of its founding shareholders, the Leverhulme Trust, as it seeks to abolish its UK headquarters and unify its legal structure into a single entity based in the Netherlands. bit.ly/2zG2yOV

Executives of Britain's biggest public companies‎ could be forced to hold onto shares for years after they retire under new corporate governance rules to be unveiled next week. bit.ly/2zIZsK4

The Independent

Bank of England deputy governor Jon Cunliffe has cautioned against raising interest rates too fast, suggesting that a hike in August by the central bank is not a foregone conclusion. ind.pn/2uBzySK