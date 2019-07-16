PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 16

July 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- British members of Parliament are calling on AstraZeneca Plc to pay former staff 12 million euros ($13.51 million) in redundancy after the collapse of the Avlon manufacturing site. bit.ly/2lr0e7D

- Coltrane Asset Management has built a 3.29% stake in Mike Ashley's Sports Direct International Plc using derivatives, the retailer said on Monday. bit.ly/2LTDQz3

The Guardian

- The British government has handed Jaguar Land Rover a 500 million pound loan guarantee to help accelerate its progress in the global electric vehicles race. bit.ly/2lq9Rn5

- British designer Stella McCartney has signed a deal with France's largest luxury group, LVMH, to "accelerate its worldwide development in terms of business and strategy". bit.ly/2luE8RL

The Telegraph

- UK-based start-up Curve has raised $55 million in the latest major investment in the country's crowded financial technology scene. The company offers a card that combines different credit cards and bank accounts. bit.ly/2luErMp

- Talks between transport firm First Group Plc and Coast Capital Management, a New York-based hedge fund, failed after a clash over plans for the bus and train operator's future. bit.ly/2lqanl1

Sky News

- Money shop owner Instant Cash Loans will seek creditor approval for an 18 million-pound payout pot as it prepares for closure following a surge in customer complaints. bit.ly/2lpKqSC ($1 = 0.8880 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)