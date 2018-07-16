PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 17

July 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Comcast Corp is likely to withdraw from the Twenty-First Century Fox Inc takeover battle, but could instead marshal its firepower for the Sky Plc bidding contest. bit.ly/2LhTl3Z

John Laing Infrastructure Fund has indicated that it will sell itself to two rivals after months of anxiety over Labour's putative plans to renationalise privatised public assets and amid the fallout from the failure of Carillion. bit.ly/2Lerphm

The Guardian

Marks and Spencer has plans for a new wave of job cuts, with more than 300 posts to go in stores around the country, according to documents seen by the Guardian. bit.ly/2Lii200

Senior executives will face restrictions on when they can sell shares awarded under long-term incentive schemes, according to new corporate governance rules unveiled on Monday. bit.ly/2LgBOZT

The Telegraph

Britain wants to build its first spaceport for launching satellites in Scotland, with the government kick-starting the project by handing almost 30 million pounds ($39.70 million) in grants to companies including Lockheed Martin. bit.ly/2LhVXij

Finsbury Food Group Plc is on track to hit its profit target for the year, despite a perfect storm of high commodity prices and rising wages putting pressure on margins. bit.ly/2LbI597

Sky News

The reborn British Steel has secured almost 100 million pounds of new financing to spur its turnaround, delivering a shot in the arm to an industry shaken by uncertainty over Brexit and transatlantic trade conflict. bit.ly/2Le4ouZ

A prototype system for vertical take-off and landing could pave the way for "flying taxis" by 2020. A new electric vertical take-off and landing (EVTOL) system, unveiled by Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, uses gas turbine technology to propel the vehicle with minimal noise and without the need for recharging. bit.ly/2LhVn3Y

The Independent

Amazon.com Inc workers across Europe are leaving their jobs in the middle of Prime Day. The event has been promoted by Amazon and quickly become an important part of the company's year. But this year workers across Europe will take part in a strike to demand better work conditions. Workers in Germany, Spain and Poland have all committed to leave their jobs over the period. ind.pn/2LhVJYm