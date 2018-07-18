PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 18

July 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc could begin stockpiling key parts within months as Britain's largest aircraft engine maker braces for a disorderly Brexit. bit.ly/2uEA9Db

Energy technology start-up Arq has raised $50 million to turbo-charge its plan to convert waste material from coal mines into low-cost fuels. Vitol, the world's largest independent oil trader, and Peabody Energy, the coal group, are investing $10 million each, valuing the London-based venture at $500 million. bit.ly/2JBXzyE

The Guardian

The rate of pay growth for British workers has fallen to the lowest level in six months, despite record numbers of people in work across the country, official figures show. bit.ly/2Jw33uD

Extra health spending and a population that is ageing faster than previously expected will add to the burden of spending over the next 50 years, according to the Treasury's independent forecaster. bit.ly/2JwwaxO

The Telegraph

Marks and Spencer Group Plc is joining forces with Octopus Energy to revamp its energy supply business, marking another step in the high street retailer's overhaul. bit.ly/2JxHnOK

Supermarket giant Asda has put 261 jobs in the firing line over plans to axe a home delivery packing centre in North London. bit.ly/2JvLcUG

Sky News

European aviation giant Airbus has warned that Brexit runs the risk of destroying success the company has achieved over the last 40 years. bit.ly/2uED5Qd

A former boss of Wagamama and the O2 live events arena is taking on another big hospitality sector job as the first chief executive of The Ivy Collection, the upmarket restaurant group. bit.ly/2uJEPHR

The Independent

Another 40 Poundworld stores are set to close as administrators continue to seek a buyer for what remains of the business. ind.pn/2uIdh5Q

More than 4,000 passengers booked to fly on Ryanair Holdings Plc between Ireland and the United Kingdom on Friday have been told their flights have been cancelled by a pilots' strike. ind.pn/2Jw4gCb (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)