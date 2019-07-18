PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 18

July 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- UK's Chartered Institute of Credit Management has suspended 18 large businesses including British American Tobacco Plc and Prudential Plc from the Prompt Payment Code for failing to pay supplier invoices within 60 days. bit.ly/30J4QFL

- Brussels has opened an antitrust investigation into Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday over the internet retail company treats third-party merchants selling goods on its websites. bit.ly/2xVAF1q

The Guardian

- Industria de Diseño Textil, the owner of high street fashion chain Zara, said on Tuesday that all of its collections will be made from 100% sustainable fabrics before 2025. bit.ly/2xQRbQr

- Google has suspended the secondary ticketing company Viagogo Ltd from its paid-for search results, globally and with immediate effect, for breaching its advertising policy and said it would begin removing its ads on Wednesday. bit.ly/30J3quV

The Telegraph

- The International Monetary Fund has warned that Britain's economy is over-reliant on overseas borrowing, leaving it vulnerable if those funds dry up. bit.ly/2xPZGey

- The specialist tourism and insurance firm Saga Plc has become the latest target of Elliott Capital Advisors LP after the activist investor revealed a 5% stake and signalled it could push for a break-up. bit.ly/30DZStU

Sky News

- The Daily Mirror and Express publisher Reach Plc has submitted an indicative offer to buy JPI media, which was put up for sale recently after being taken over by its creditors last year. bit.ly/2xPNdaN

- The chief executives of Asda Stores Ltd, Greggs Plc and J Sainsbury Plc will hold talks with environment secretary Michael Gove this week amid growing concern that a series of recycling initiatives will impose unsustainable costs on an already-embattled sector. bit.ly/30Ezfox (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)