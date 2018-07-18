PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 19

July 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

A further 1,500 restaurant sector jobs could be at risk after Gaucho Group confirmed that it had filed a notice of its intention to appoint administrators. bit.ly/2JAR9j5

The chief executive of Premier Foods Plc has narrowly survived a bid by a group of shareholders to oust him at its annual meeting. Gavin Darby, who has run the owner of Mr Kipling and Oxo for five years, received 59 per cent of votes in favour of his re-election with 41 per cent voting for him to go. bit.ly/2JyKplV

The Guardian

Alphabet Inc's Google has been hit with a landmark 4.34 billion euros ($5.05 billion) fine by the European Union over "serious illegal behaviour" to secure the dominance of its search engine on mobile phones. bit.ly/2uHFPfH

Everyday dairy products such as butter, yoghurt and cheese could become luxury items in Britain after Brexit, with price rises being caused by the slightest delay in the journey from farm to table, a report by the London School of Economics finds. bit.ly/2JywNqR

The Telegraph

Capita Plc's finance director Nick Greatorex, who briefly led the company at the end of last year, is to step down from his role. bit.ly/2uKsOC0

TalkTalk's chairman Charles Dunstone walked out of its annual meeting unscathed after almost all of its investors ignored criticism from influential governance campaigners to vote for him to stay on. bit.ly/2uM0cbr

Sky News

EasyJet Plc has raised its full-year profit expectations despite soaring costs from strikes. The no-frills carrier said it was planning to step up its battle to have air traffic control strikes in France banned after revealing it had to cancel 2,606 flights in its third quarter to the end of June. bit.ly/2JzJHog