PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 19

July 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Jonathan Thompson, chief executive of HM Revenue & Customs, will leave the tax office in the autumn to take on the role of chief executive of the Financial Reporting Council. bit.ly/30HN4Cu

- Slug and Lettuce owner Stonegate Pub Company on Thursday agreed to buy EI Group in a deal with an enterprise value of 2.97 billion pounds ($3.72 billion). bit.ly/30CWoYs

The Guardian

- UK efforts to end fuel poverty and energy waste by making the country's draughty homes more efficient have collapsed by almost 85% after government subsidy cuts, according to new government data. bit.ly/2xS9uop

- British supermarket group Waitrose said it is closing seven supermarkets as it undergoes its second round of store reductions this year, in a move that puts nearly 700 jobs at risk. bit.ly/2xUX0ws

The Telegraph

- Vodafone Group Plc received approval from Brussels for its $22 billion purchase of Liberty Global Plc's cable networks, clearing the way for the most valuable European telecoms merger in more than a decade. bit.ly/30GyMlS

- The private equity companies bidding to take over Britain's largest satellite company, Inmarsat Plc, have put forward a number of "voluntary undertakings" to secure a deal with the British government. bit.ly/2xY6qXG

Sky News

- General Atlantic, the U.S.-based private equity firm, has terminated exclusive talks to sell its 25% holding in Argus Media Ltd to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) in a deal that would have valued Argus at about 2 billion pounds. bit.ly/30DX4Nb

- Debenhams Retail Company to seek another 50 million pounds from lenders to see it through to the crucial Christmas trading period, just three months after investors were wiped out when the chain crashed into administration. bit.ly/30BjRsU

The Independent

- EasyJet Plc said it would hire Peter Bellew from Ryanair Holdings Plc as its chief operating officer. bit.ly/30Fcpgp

- Water bills in England and Wales to fall by 50 pounds on average and water companies will invest an extra 6 million pounds per day over the next five years to improve services and minimise their impact on the environment, under plans published by the water regulator. bit.ly/2xShoOJ ($1 = 0.7978 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)