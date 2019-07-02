PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 2

July 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Shareholder advisory group Glass Lewis & Co has urged investors in Stobart Group Ltd to vote against its pay report and to oppose the re-election of a director partly responsible for a controversial incentive scheme. bit.ly/2KQknQ3

WPP Plc is eyeing a payout of at least $2 billion after opening talks with U.S. buyout firms Bain Capital, over the sale of a majority stake in its market research business. bit.ly/2KSdcXL

The Guardian

Investors will be locked into Neil Woodford's flagship fund for at least another month after a block on withdrawals was extended. bit.ly/2KQrd8n

The footwear chain Office is considering a restructure that could result in some store closures in the latest sign of tough times on the high street. bit.ly/2KYPo4D

The Telegraph

Boris Johnson is considering proposals to shrink the size of the Cabinet after key backers urged him to slim down the government if he becomes prime minister. bit.ly/2KQgGKb

Bidders seeking to buy British Steel in its entirety should be given preference as the Official Receiver weighs up offers for the embattled steel maker, according to unions. bit.ly/2KShgr0

Sky News

Dubai's DP World Plc has announced that it has acquired 100% of oil and gas marine logistics provider Topaz Energy and Marine for nearly $1.1 billion bit.ly/2KQnqYz

Jeremy Hunt has said that if he becomes prime minister, he will decide at the end of September whether to continue Brexit talks with Brussels or go for a no-deal withdrawal option. bit.ly/2KRbLsx

The Independent

British authorities are failing to respond to serious dangers posed by the internet and could be allowing future referendums and other votes to be compromised by foreign actors, the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee has warned. bit.ly/2KQpccb